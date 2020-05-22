Finn Will Reportedly Use The Force The Next Time We See Him In Star Wars

Some viewers disliked the reduced role that Finn was given in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Disney seems to be aware of this and will be aiming to fix it in the future. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in Episode IX – not only will John Boyega’s fan favorite character appear in future Star Wars media, but the next time we see him, he’ll be using the Force, after the Sequel Trilogy hinted that he might be Force-sensitive on several occasions.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear as yet where exactly Finn will show up next in that galaxy far, far away. From what we understand, the former stormtrooper’s Force awakening could take place in an exclusive Disney+ show or even some sort of spinoff movie for Rey, which is rumored to be in the works. Regardless of where he appears next though, we’re told that when we see him again, he’ll be fully in control of the Force.

While John Boyega has expressed some distaste for the direction the franchise has taken under the Mouse House’s control, we know that a Disney+ series starring the character is in early development, which could explain how we might see his forthcoming Force sensitivity manifest. Or, as mentioned above, he could be a member of the new Jedi order built under the guidance of Rey Skywalker, which we’ll see happen in her own spinoff.

Regardless of what the current plans for Finn are though, they are, as always, subject to change, as nothing in Hollywood is set in stone until it’s been put to the screen. But right now, at least, Disney is hoping to show us the character fully using the Force at some point in the future of Star Wars, and how exciting is that?