First ‘Bullet Train’ reactions praise an action packed crowd-pleaser

Action junkies are always going to check out the latest flick from master of mayhem David Leitch, who cut his teeth on John Wick before going on to helm Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw. His latest feature Bullet Train comes to theaters on August 5, and the first wave of early reactions have made their way online.

The plot is deceptively simple, but wide open to twists and turns that lend themselves perfectly to a nonstop string of crunching set pieces. Brad Pitt’s Ladybug is one of those veteran assassins who wants to give up the day job in favor of something a little less strenuous, only to get the opposite when he boards the titular transportation heading from Tokyo to Kyoto.

Once onboard, he discovers that a cabal of hitters are all gunning for the same prize, forcing him to fight his way through the competition in order to secure a mysterious briefcase, and make it out alive. That sounds like a mid-summer crowd-pleasing blockbuster if ever there was one, and the maiden batch of reactions following the premiere have promised as much.

Saw #BulletTrain this morning and had an absolute blast. Like Knives Out meets John Wick. https://t.co/kRYTbUZz8y — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) July 20, 2022

Really wish I'd seen #BulletTrain with a big audience as it'll be a crowdpleaser. Darkly funny with inventive action, an excellent cast and the most unexpected references. It runs out of steam near the end, but it's a fun ride all the same. pic.twitter.com/T0CBnVoScA — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) July 20, 2022

Bullet Train: Throw Snatch and John Wick in a blender and let it explode. I had fun with this (mostly because of the game cast) up until it goes completely off the CGI rails. Also very impressed that they made Aaron-Taylor Johnson an appealing onscreen presence. Truly a first. — Radheyan Simonpillai (@JustSayRad) July 20, 2022

BULLET TRAIN: Could move a little … faster … but I'll happily take a goofy/Goofy-mode Brad Pitt and whack-a-mole cameos in this late summer heat. Both impressed and distressed about how quickly David Leitch has hyper-stylized violence to a neon-bright smiley-face aesthetic. pic.twitter.com/nknZH3TeaF — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 20, 2022

If you want action, violence, quips, one-liners, offbeat characters, neon-soaked visuals, and more weapon-based shenanigans than you can handle, then it sounds as though Bullet Train will be the movie for you. The cast is absolutely stacked to the rafters with top talent, and Leitch is an expert at crafting hand-to-hand chaos, so it seems like a match made in heaven for those with a soft spot for all-out cinematic carnage of the highest caliber.