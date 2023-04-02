First reactions to ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ hype one of the best video game adaptations ever

It was not an April Fools’ prank when The Super Mario Bros. Movie premiered on Saturday night at the Regal LA Live theater with Christ Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Charlie Day in attendance. With the movie set to release on April 5, 2023, it looks like the initial reviews have given patiently waiting fans high expectations.

The list of companies and people involved reads like a Who’s Who of Hollywood that begins with Universal Pictures being the main production company using its animation studio Illumination Entertainment in partnership with Nintendo. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the film, which was written by Matthew Fogel – a team of industry veterans. Horvath is known for his work on Teen Titans Go! (2013) and Teen Titans GO! To the Movies (2018), where he teamed with Jelenic, who is known for The Batman (2004) and Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008), while Fogel flexed his directing chops with Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019).

With Pratt as Mario, Anya as Princess Peach, Day as Luigi, Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, they were swinging for the fence, and with the kinds of reviews they are getting, it looks like they hit a home run.

While we do question the truthfulness of this tweet’s claim of seeing it three times already — being posted on the day of pranks — but the picture of the premiere from the audience does add a bit of authenticity to the rest of the review.

I’ve seen #SuperMarioBrosMovie three times now and I can say it is exactly what you’d expect in the best way possible. So much fan service/Easter eggs and was made with every audience imaginable that has ever loved Mario thoughtfully considered pic.twitter.com/d23PPnxxQm — Jimmy Tickles (@NickEdwardEvans) April 2, 2023

The Dallas Film calls it a “fun explosion of the Mario world and an action-packed adventure.”

#TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is a fun explosion of the the Mario world and an action packed adventure. Illumination encapsulates the world loved characters. Stay after the film for an end credit scene!!! 9/10 pic.twitter.com/rYY1aUqZ9d — The Dallas Film 🎥 (@TheDallasFilm) April 2, 2023

The Atom Review says it’s a “HILARIOUS & MAGICAL DELIGHT. A charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that’ll drain your warp pipes.”

#SuperMarioBrosMovie REVIEW: HILARIOUS & MAGICAL DELIGHT. A charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that’ll drain your warp pipes. This isn’t just another video game movie, it’s one of the BEST family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/X8hRkznjqj — Atom (@theatomreview) April 2, 2023

Erik Davis, self-described as “That guy from @Fandango and @RottenTomatoes,” ecstatically reviewed the film with a, “Wahoo!” saying, “[It’s] the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario.”

Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/ZcKn17E3PO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2023

Paul Gale — video game media personality — took the opportunity to flex his clearance to the after-party while praising the film.

Not only was #SuperMarioBrosMovie absolutely fantastic, but the after party that @NintendoAmerica and @illumination put on was really something!



It was wonderful catching up with the legendary Koji Kondo and updating our photo! (https://t.co/WkoKapCExg Original from 2006, too!) pic.twitter.com/BW9mDalzh2 — Paul Gale (@PaulGaleNetwork) April 2, 2023

Tim Gettys, Co-Founder of @KindaFunnyVids and member of Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 2019, says he “Teared up from hype more than once…I’m not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was awesome. Teared up from hype more than once. The music is the star of the show. Nintendo fans are gonna be obsessed. I'm not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES! pic.twitter.com/CxvDvPzTnQ — Tim Gettys (@TimGettys) April 2, 2023

Kit and Krysta, stars of the Kit & Krysta Podcast as well as the YouTube channel Super Kit & Krysta 64, stumbled over their words to begin their review, but their extreme use of the word “great” says it all for how good the film was for them.

We just got out of the #SuperMarioBrosMovie and loved it! pic.twitter.com/4wubNVmR6K — Kit & Krysta (@KitandKrysta) April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theaters on Wednesday and for those waiting to stream, look for it on Peacock in about a month and a half as Reuters reported in 2021, “Newly released films from Universal Studios will stream exclusively on Peacock as soon as 45 days after they debut in theaters.”