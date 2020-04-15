The Flash Will Reportedly Erase All Of Zack Snyder’s Movies From The DCEU

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Whatever it is, it’s going to ignite the wrath of Snyder cultists on forums from Boston to Bangkok.

Having refocused their franchise-building efforts on standalone movies, Warner Bros. could be about to take the DC Extended Universe in an even more radical direction. Self-professed entertainment news website FandomWire have reported that the studio are planning to reset the Justice League in the upcoming Flash movie, with all of Snyder’s films set to fall by the wayside in this revamped lineup.

Here’s what the outlet had to say:

While the Justice League is mentioned by name in the script, no other heroes are featured. And when Barry comes back through time, the Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League movies will be gone. Wonder Woman and Aquaman will remain cast as is, but Robert Pattinson’s The Batman will be one of a few new characters incorporated into this new resetted timeline.

Zack Snyder Shares Tons Of New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This would be very Days of Future Past of Warner Bros. Bryan Singer’s penultimate (and best) X-Men movie effectively wrote the two worst films in the franchise, The Last Stand and X Men Origins: Wolverine, out of existence. And given the furore over the as-yet unreleased “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, it’d be a big statement for Warner to separate their future films from his for good.

I wouldn’t say it’s all bad news for Snyder fans, though. His movies can still be taken as a trilogy in their own right, whether Warner decide to close that timeline off or not. One story ends, another begins.

If you have any thoughts on what’ll undoubtedly be a controversial topic, be sure to drop them below. Keep it civil though. There are many issues worth getting heated about in life, but Zack Snyder’s relationship with Warner Bros. isn’t one of them. The Flash isn’t going to be released until 2022 at the earliest, either, which leaves loads of time for another course correction.