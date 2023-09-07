For the 12th time in a row, Liam Neeson’s latest thriller is already fighting an uphill battle with critics ahead of its Netflix debut

One of these days, Liam Neeson will make good on his promise to retire from thrillers, and it arguably can’t come soon enough after the first reviews for Netflix’s In the Land of Saints and Sinners continued a trend that’s been haunting the grizzled throat-puncher for a decade at this point.

Even though it isn’t quite your standard Neeson fare, with the Academy Award-nominated veteran heading back to his roots to star in an Irish-set story that does admittedly find him on familiar ground as a retired assassin drawn back into the life he left behind when he gets drawn into a rivalry with a trio of revenge-fueled terrorists, the first reactions should be familiar for anyone to have long since grown tired of the leading man’s shtick.

Image via Netflix

As an Irishman, I couldn't but feel insulted by the clichés in IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS.



My review for @LoudAndClearRvs 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/RIkWHSVNS1 — Philip Bagnall (@CynicalFilm) September 7, 2023

So good to see this kind of reviews about Kerry Condon in In the Land of Saints and Sinners, no matter how bad the film might be, she steals it.



Can't wait for her upcoming career, that Oscar nomination put her in the map. She will have better roles. https://t.co/r2HBplbfBC pic.twitter.com/pxPPy6Cw10 — valen (@StarcoVision) September 6, 2023

Someone’s messing with a kid again and Liam Neeson is real mad about it, but Kerry Condon is even madder. My @THR review of IN THE LAND OF SAINTS & SINNERS, a slightly mystifying #venezia80 premierehttps://t.co/EqikhsM3B7 — David Rooney (@DavidCRooney1) September 6, 2023

For anyone that’s keeping count, that marks 12 consecutive thrillers dating all the way back to Taken 3 that haven’t been greeted with anything even remotely approaching widespread acclaim, and with box office bombs piling on top of box office bombs for his theatrical endeavors, maybe it’s for the best that In the Land of Saints and Sinners will be playing exclusively on Netflix in at least the United Kingdom and Ireland.

After all, The Ice Road performed so well on-demand that it ended up getting itself a sequel, but the last thing anybody needs at this stage is Neeson headlining even more widely-panned genre films. That being said, he’s still got Thug and Cold Storage on the horizion…