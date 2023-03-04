For those harboring the laughable dream of besting Ghostface, ‘Scream VI’ has a handy survival manual for you

Horror movies have always had a set protocol that makes scenarios obvious but the tropes keep the fans coming. For Scream VI there is a specific guideline that viewers should follow because the movie goes beyond silly notions of the past.

Most of the best horror movies were made in the 70s to the 80s and some cliche ones had the best pitfalls set up for the characters to happily fall into. Imagine being at a camp and finding your best friend dead, an axe in her skull, and your first move is not to leave that place immediately? Of course not! You have to go find your friends who are having sex by the river where they will gladly become the next victims. Remember those movies? They were bonkers but the best.

Scream IV is nothing like that. It is forging its way by making fun of those tropes of the past while creating new scary ones in its wake. There is only one way to survive the film. You’ll need a survival manual and one has already been shared to ensure that when Ghostface catches up with you in real life, it is not because you had no clue how to escape the villain.

The hilarious guide of course sparked a slew of even funnier responses. What would a gloriously beautiful singer be able to do against a guy wielding a modified Buck 120? He’ll have to sing his way out of the trap. Might be a good scenario for the Hollywood guys to check out.

Imagine seeing layers upon layers that savagely remind you that Ghostface cannot be forgotten. Apparently, that is the ultimate dream.

Image via Reddit/ScreamMovies

The conversation eventually drifted towards Jenna Ortego, who has been dominating (and terrifying) the world of TV series with the role of Wednesday Addams (even though such great actresses as Christina Ricci and of course, the legendary Lisa Loring, who played her first, have done amazing work with the character). It must be something about her unblinking stare as Wednesday. So, where were her eyes in this one? She’s a runner rather than a hero who faces danger head-on.

Fans are trying to decode the plot based on what little has been revealed in the trailers and clips of the upcoming film.

The franchise boasts of the likes of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, and Liev Schreiber, but fans are all about Jenna Ortega being in it.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 10