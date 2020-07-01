Another Forgotten Adam Sandler Film Just Hit Netflix Today

It’s a brand new month today, and while the world seems to be burning, Netflix continues to help keep our minds off of it all. As usual, the first day of the month comes with a huge content drop that includes a massive collection of new movies and shows to watch. We’re seeing some great classics like The Karate Kid, Million Dollar Baby and Schindler’s List landing on the service right out of the gate, but there are always a few under-appreciated gems that fly under the radar. And in this case, one of those forgotten movies is Adam Sandler’s I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry stars Sandler and Kevin James in the titular roles of Chuck and Larry, respectively. The film sees the two pretending to be a gay couple so that one of their children can receive healthcare, and as expected, things don’t go precisely as planned. Though it only sits at 15% on Rotten Tomatoes and might seem a little outdated in our current social climate, it still has quite a few laughs and great chemistry between the two leads. You could certainly do worse if you’re looking for some easy entertainment.

Though Sandler and James share a background primarily in comedy, both actors have knocked dramatic roles out of the park recently. Sandler’s part in Uncut Gems earned him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, and James’ appearance as a ruthless Neo-Nazi in the thriller Becky was unexpectedly riveting. But as wonderful as it is to see them expanding their horizons, it’s also always nice to watch the two of them play off together in a traditional comedy like I Now Pronounce You Chuck Larry.

If for some reason the film doesn’t interest you, though, you can head through here to see what else is coming to Netflix in July. And be sure to stay tuned as the streaming giant continues to announce more new arrivals.