A Forgotten Amber Heard Movie Hits Netflix This Week

Even a cursory glance at the internet over the last week would make it pretty clear that Amber Heard is persona non grata within many subsections of the online community, with over a million people signing the petition to have her removed from Aquaman 2 and fans threatening to boycott the DCEU’s blockbuster sequel as they rally behind her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

In breaking her silence on the matter, Heard made it abundantly clear that she doesn’t care in the slightest what people on the web think, and even suggested that some of the campaigns against her are being bought and paid for by mysterious benefactors. Unfortunately for Netflix, they’re adding a movie to the content library this week where the 34 year-old actress plays a major role, meaning that a lot of people are probably going to avoid it.

Which is a shame, because Machete Kills is the sort of unashamedly over the top B-level trash that goes down particularly well late at night, boasting one of the most eclectic ensemble casts ever assembled. Danny Trejo’s federale shares the screen with Amber Heard, Michelle Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Walton Goggins, Cuba Gooding Jr., Lady Gaga, Antonio Banderas and Vanessa Hudgens, while Mel Gibson plays the villain and Charlie Sheen appears under his birth name of Carlos Estevez to portray the President of the United States.

The sort of demented and knowingly cheesy action flick that Robert Rodriguez built his career on in the first place, Machete Kills sadly didn’t lead to the sci-fi threequel that was teased at the end of the movie, but it’s the kind of disposable entertainment that was designed to be washed down by a six pack and some pizza. And it’ll be available on Netflix come November 22nd.