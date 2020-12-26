A Forgotten Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

While the nightmare that is 2020 finally starts to wind down, it looks like lots of folks are spending their free time at home enjoying horror flicks to help take their minds off things. Yes, as streaming services are busy rolling out their brand new schedules for 2021, a somewhat overlooked horror movie from 2018 has managed to crack Netflix‘s Top 10 Movies.

More specifically, the pic in question is The First Purge, and a little confusingly, this is in fact the fourth and latest film in the acclaimed dystopian thriller franchise. For those unaware, The Purge horror series focuses on an alternate reality near-future America that is ravaged by record levels of crime and ongoing problems with overcrowded prisons. In a bid to control the rising levels of criminal activity, the governemnt give the go-ahead to a dark and controversial annual national holiday that sees all crime – including murder – becoming legal for a 12-hour period. So, not exactly traditional Christmas fare, then.

Interestingly, even though The First Purge was the fourth sequel in a long-running modern horror franchise, it managed to gross a very respectable $137 million from a budget of just $13 million. As a result, a follow-up was always going to be on the cards and Universal Pictures already has something in the pipeline.

Indeed, a fifth movie is officially in the works and is allegedly dubbed The Forever Purge. Though little is known about the narrative of the upcoming follow-up, we do know that it’ll be targeting a 2021 release window, and that the original creators are hoping for a “couple more” sequels after this fifth film. Add to this, a Purge TV show and you’ve got yourself a full on media franchise on your hands. Hopefully, though, the brand does’t succumb to oversaturation, and the laws of diminishing returns doesn’t set in too soon, right?

But tell us, will you be checking out The First Purge on Netflix? Or will you be giving it a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below.