A Forgotten Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Hits Disney Plus Next Month

Movies based on video games are slowly but surely beginning to shed their reputation as a critically and commercially cursed genre, with five of the six highest-grossing adaptations being released in the last four years alone and Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog recently becoming the only two to ever wind up with a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Before the mini-resurgence started though, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time reigned for six years as the most successful video game movie in history after earning $336 million globally, even though the reported $200 million budget ultimately saw it mark a financial loss for Disney, with the blatantly Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired blockbuster receiving poor reviews from both fans of the source material and critics alike.

Star Jake Gyllenhaal has since admitted that he regretted his decision to headline the project, which directly caused him to become a lot more picky with the roles he took on, and he even swore off the blockbuster genre entirely for the next decade before making a triumphant return as Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Mysterio.

While Prince of Persia may have ironically become lost to the sands of time and largely forgotten about, we recently learned that a potential reboot is being discussed and now, Disney Plus subscribers will be able to check out the movie for themselves when it arrives on the Mouse House’s streaming service next month, on August 7th.

Admittedly, there’s not a whole lot to recommend in what’s a tediously paint-by-numbers attempt by the studio and producer Jerry Bruckheimer to try and transplant the Pirates of the Caribbean formula to a different setting, but with Disney Plus frequently coming under fire for a lack of new content to keep viewers occupied, its star-powered cast could help Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time become a popular choice among households when it lands in August.