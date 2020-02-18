Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Rumored To Return In Sony’s Marvel Universe

After coming incredibly close to suiting up and replacing the injured Tobey Maguire in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, Jake Gyllenhaal finally got the chance to star in a comic book movie in last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home as Peter Parker’s mentor-turned-enemy Mysterio. It marked the actor’s first major role in a blockbuster since 2010’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, with the 39 year-old making a conscious effort to stay away from big-budget movies in an effort to build a reputation as one of the best talents working today.

That being said, you could tell Gyllenhaal was having a great time wearing a costume and battling Spider-Man, and he even admitted in interviews that he wore his character’s outfit as much as possible. While it seemed as though Mysterio met his demise during Far From Home’s climax, outing Peter Parker’s secret identity in the process, the old saying goes that nobody really dies in comic book movies.

With Sony intent on establishing a Marvel universe of their own, with the aim surely being the introduction of Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man, the studio seem to be laying the foundations for the Sinister Six now. Venom and Morbius are already out there, and the surprise reveal of Michael Keaton’s Vulture at the end of the Living Vampire’s debut trailer already has half of the villainous team present and accounted for, with a new rumor indicating that Sony are keen to add Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck into the mix, too.

According to the latest report from The Illuminerdi, Sony are interested in giving Mysterio his own solo outing, which presumably doesn’t interfere with their current agreement with Marvel Studios, with an eye to having the character eventually become a part of the Sinister Six. Of course, We Got This Covered told you about a Mysterio spinoff months ago and now, this latest report would seem to confirm our scoop.

Sony has yet to comment on it, obviously, but given how much Gyllenhaal appeared to enjoy being part of the Spider-Man franchise, it might not be too much of a stretch to imagine him strapping on the fishbowl helmet once again.