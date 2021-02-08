A Forgotten Jamie Foxx Movie Is Finding Lots Of Love On Netflix

Here’s hoping you’re in a romantic mood as we’re now just a few days away from Valentine’s Day, and Netflix subscribers around the world seem to be getting into the spirit of the holiday as a very timely film is currently rising up the ranks on the streaming platform. 2010’s Valentine’s Day has jumped up 11 places from last count and is currently sitting as the 19th most popular title on Netflix’s global chart, as per FlixPatrol. No doubt it’ll keep climbing as we get nearer to Sunday, February 14th, too.

Valentine’s Day is a star-studded ensemble romantic comedy that checks in on various couples in different stages of their relationship on the big day itself. The cast is stuffed full of many of the biggest names in Hollywood, including – but not limited to – Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, Patrick Dempsey, Jennifer Garner, Queen Latifah and Taylor Swift.

It’s easy to forget that Jamie Foxx is also in the movie, too, as the Django Unchained star is not often associated with the genre. Foxx’s storyline sees him paired with Jessica Biel, as the duo play reporters who meet at an “I Hate Valentine’s Day” party for cynics but, surprise surprise, sparks start to fly between them.

From Pretty Woman director Garry Marshall, Valentine’s Day is the first of a trilogy of holiday-themed movies that he made, along with 2011’s New Year’s Eve and 2016’s Mother’s Day. The last one was nowhere near as successful as the other two, though.

On the back of a $52 million budget, VD earned $216.5 million at the global box office. That said, it’s not exactly a critics’ favorite, sitting at just 18% on Rotten Tomatoes for its “abundance of rom-com clichés.” Sometimes, though, what folks want is something that’s cozy and undemanding, especially around February 14th, and Valentine’s Day seems to be exactly what Netflix users are looking for this week.