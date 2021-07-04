A forgotten Liam Neeson movie is blowing up on Netflix right now. The Irish star recently returned to our screens with The Ice Road, a snow-capped disaster flick that debuted on the streaming giant last week. Given that film’s popularity – it’s still the number #2 movie on the platform in the US – another of the Taken icon’s films is trending on Netflix this weekend. Namely, 2015’s Run All Night, which is currently the 18th most popular title on the service worldwide.

Action thriller Run All Night sees Neeson play Jimmy Conlon, a retired mob enforcer who must go on the run with his estranged son Mike (Joel Kinnaman) after he’s hunted down by his old friend, crime boss Shawn Maguire (Ed Harris), once Jimmy is forced to kill Maguire’s son, Danny (Boyd Holbrook). Common, Vincent D’Onofrio and Genesis Rodriguez are also in the cast.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed this one, marking his third collaboration with Neeson after 2011’s Unknown and 2014’s Non-Stop. The duo later worked together for a fourth time in 2018’s The Commuter. Collet-Serra has since struck up a creative partnership with Dwayne Johnson instead, having already helmed Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise and currently being busy with DC’s Black Adam, which is just about to wrap up shooting.

To be honest, none of the four Collet-Serra/Neeson movies are all that acclaimed, but Run All Night is the second most well-reviewed of the lot, sitting at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. “Liam Neeson is in typically fine form, but Run All Night suffers from a convoluted plot and workmanlike execution,” reads the critics consensus. Non-Stop was slightly better-received, though, at 62%.

Run All Night isn’t available on Netflix in the US, but you can catch up with Liam Neeson in The Ice Road wherever you are in the globe now. Collet-Serra’s Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney Plus at the end of the month, on July 30th.