A Forgotten Natalie Portman Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

The stoner comedy has been a staple of the genre for decades, but very rarely does it venture outside of its typical boundaries. That all changed a decade ago, though, when Your Highness went medieval on everyone’s ass.

On paper, the project had all the makings of a box office success and an instant cult classic. Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green was working from a script by Eastbound & Down duo Ben Best and Danny McBride, with the latter also playing the lead role as Prince Thadeus, second in line to the throne of Mourne behind his dashing and handsome brother Fabious, as brought to life by James Franco.

That’s a talented filmmaker calling the shots, an accomplished pair of screenwriters and two popular stars in the main parts, and that’s without even mentioning the high concept or the supporting ensemble that was rounded out by the likes of Natalie Portman, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Theroux, Damian Lewis and Charles Dance.

Unfortunately, though, Your Highness was a bit of a bust. Rarely did it hit that sweet spot between the creative team’s signature style of gross out humor and loving homage to the 1980s glory days of the swords and sorcery epic, while it also flopped for good measure after only recouping $28 million of its $58 million budget in theaters.

However, it did at least manage to become a cult favorite, and it’s now posting a strong showing on Netflix. Your Highness is currently the seventh most-watched title on the content library in the United States, and it’s perfectly suited to late night or lazy afternoon viewing, regardless of whether you prefer to kick back with a liquid or herbal refreshment.