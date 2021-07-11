Former Superman Dean Cain Thinks Captain America Should Be Demoted

Former Superman Dean Cain hasn’t been shy in letting the world know what he thinks about the current state of affairs in modern society, even if some of his comments aren’t reflective of the general consensus. Having previously blasted how the so-called ‘woke mob’ is ruining the character that still defines his entire career, he’s now shifted his sights towards Captain America.

Obviously, anyone is entitled to believe what they want to believe, but some of Cain’s Superman comments in the past have already drawn rebuttals from several of the artists to have worked on the comic books. He also came right out and called Seth Rogen stupid after the actor and comic said that his fellow comedians shouldn’t need to worry about the threat of cancel culture if their material is strong enough.

Having now focused his ire towards Marvel Comics’ star-spangled Avenger, Cain’s umbrage seems to be with The United States of Captain America run that follows Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson on a cross-country road trip, where they meet many alternate versions of Captain America from all walks of life. As you can see from his comments below, it’s all wokeness gone mad in his eyes.

“I am so tired of all this wokeness and anti-Americanism. In my opinion, America is the greatest country in history. It’s not perfect; we are constantly striving for a more perfect union, as we all know, but I believe she’s the most fair, equitable country ever, with more opportunity than anyone’s ever seen…perhaps Captain needs to be demoted to Lieutenant”

The 54-year-old is gaining something of a reputation for being an outspoken personality when it comes to verbalizing his thoughts on the state of modern-day Americana, and he’s clearly still trying to embody the views held by his version of Superman, even if the show went off the airwaves almost a quarter of a century ago. At the end of the day, opinions are like assholes, so Cain can say whatever he wants about Captain America whether you think he’s right or not.