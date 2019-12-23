Freaky Friday Remake Reportedly Coming To Disney Plus

Disney Plus has been off to a very hot start since it first premiered a little over a month ago, both thanks to its original programming and a heavy reliance on nostalgia. The streaming service already has plans to reboot many of its older fan favorites, too, including Lizzie McGuire and Hocus Pocus. And now, we’re hearing that that list also apparently extends to Freaky Friday.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Aladdin was getting a sequel and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which were correct – the Mouse House is in early development on yet another new adaptation of the beloved children’s novel by Mary Rogers. The first time it hit screens was back in 1976 starring Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, while the next version of the story came nineteen years later in a made-for-TV movie with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.

The next and perhaps most well-known film of the same name arrived in 2003, this time with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the two main roles. And finally, most recently, Disney Channel produced a Freaky Friday musical back in 2018.

From what we understand, this fifth go-round will likely share the same basic plot line as all of the others with some minor changes to keep things interesting. For those unfamiliar with the property, the story always revolves around a feuding mother and daughter who magically end up switching bodies. Through their eye-opening and often hilarious experiences in the other one’s shoes (literally), they each find a new appreciation for how the other one lives. When they finally get switched back, both family members settle their differences and learn to respect one another more.

While details are still scarce regarding the upcoming reimagining, we've been told that it could enter production as soon as 2020, so we might be hearing more about it in the New Year.