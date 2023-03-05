Production for the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Oscar-winning Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux, has been ongoing since December 2022, and some behind-the-scenes shots for the upcoming DC flick have circulated recently on social media thanks to lucky fans who just so happened to be in the area during shooting.

Joker‘s lead actor, Joaquin Phoenix was captured by excited and curious fans with his clown makeup and was seen running down the streets of Los Angeles. Based on what was captured, it seems like Phoenix’s character, Arthur Fleck (aka Joker) may be slowly embracing his soon-to-be DC villain persona. At the moment, we see the character wearing two suits, one red, and one grey.

✨ VIVEMOS EM UMA SOCIEDADE! Joaquin Phoenix como Coringa no set de Joker: Folie à Deux. pic.twitter.com/xL6fW0E8ZJ — DC Comics | 🎙️ (@PodcastUDC) March 5, 2023

this joker shot looks cool af omg pic.twitter.com/uSKXISm9er — 𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒉 (@bloodyfarah) March 5, 2023

Alongside all the photos and videos is a glimpse of what has to be Joker’s full supervillain outfit that was first seen during the ending of the first film, but this time in broad daylight. Not only has he donned the red suit, but his makeup is more prominent compared to the previous photos seen above, he no longer has wounds on his face, and his hair is dyed green. It may be also hinted that Fleck may be followed by his soon-to-be villain appearance since there are two versions of Joker walking down the street together.

Joaquin Phoenix filming on set of Joker: Folie à Deux in Los Angeles this afternoon pic.twitter.com/0LIhupgbvi — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) March 5, 2023

BREAKING: New look at Joaquin Phoenix's Joker! pic.twitter.com/XLQ4F5RPGq — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) March 4, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix on the set of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ pic.twitter.com/2utTubWeER — Films to Films (@FilmstoFilms_) March 5, 2023

Joker: Folie à Deux was first teased by the film’s director, Todd Phillips, on Instagram back in June 2022, where he showed a photo of the script’s cover and Phoenix reading it for the first time. It was later rumored that Lady Gaga would be playing a role and that the film would be a musical to make use of Gaga’s talents. A sneak preview of Gaga’s upcoming role as Harley Quinn was shared by Phillips on Instagram during Valentine’s Day 2023.

DC’s co-chief James Gunn ensured fans that Phillips’ Joker films will be part of of another DC film category called “DC’s Elseworlds”, and will not play a role in the DCU.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to come out in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.