Fresh ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ image reveals a franchise newcomer

No offense to anyone else who plays a significant role in Jurassic World Dominion, which includes franchise leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but there are three characters above all that are going to form the basis of virtually every piece of marketing material we see between now and the movie’s release on June 10.

We are of course talking about the returning trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, reuniting and running away from dinosaurs together in tandem for the first time since Steven Spielberg’s classic original became the highest-grossing film in history when it first released almost 30 years ago.

However, too much nostalgia can definitely be a bad thing, so several major new additions to the ensemble will be given significant parts to play. One of them is DeWanda Wise’s Kayla, a pilot who finds herself caught up in a prehistoric adventure with the future of humanity at stake.

Empire has revealed a brand new image of the actress from the upcoming blockbuster, and you can check it out below.

Wise’s pilot is used to transporting cargo, with the 37 year-old confidently teasing that “this is Kayla’s world. She’s fresh out of the Air Force and her main thing is flying cargo: mostly dinosaur stuff, but it could be anything”. We’ll see if she remains as bold when there’s a gaggle of gigantic reptiles on her tail, but at least she’s talking the talk.

We haven’t seen much of Kayla in the Jurassic World Dominion footage revealed so far, but that’s set to change the closer we get to the sixth installment of the multi-billion dollar fan favorite series.