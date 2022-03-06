Jeff Goldblum shares BTS images of original ‘Jurassic Park’ trio

Legacy sequels that lean heavily into nostalgia are all the rage these days, but you could make a well-founded argument that Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World trilogy didn’t really need to dive back into the past in order to drum up extra buzz.

After all, the first installment and sequel Fallen Kingdom combined to earn close to $3 billion at the box office, with BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu the only character from Steven Spielberg’s classic original to play a significant part in the story, although Jeff Goldblum did bookend the second film as the returning Ian Malcolm.

That proved the franchise was still more than capable of putting butts in seats without bringing back the original stars, but we can’t say that we’re not seriously hyped for this summer’s Dominion.

The sixth overall entry in the series comes to theaters on June 10, with the first full-length trailer going down a storm on the internet, ending on the money shot of Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern standing side-by-side with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to join the two trilogies together.

With Dominion‘s debut growing ever closer, Goldblum recently shared some images of the O.G. ensemble, and it looks as though they’re thrilled to find themselves back in each other’s company after so long.

As one of the very few properties in history to have ever spawned three billion-dollar hits, the pressure is on for Jurassic World Dominion to live up to both critical and commercial expectations. Spielberg’s opener remains one of the best effects-driven epics ever made, and likely won’t be bettered, but we can at least hope the latest chapter comes close.