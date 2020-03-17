Frozen 2 Actress Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rachel Matthews has announced that she has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Matthews, voice actress of Honeymaren in 2019’s Frozen 2, shared the news of her unwelcomed results in an Instagram story Monday evening and confirmed that she has been in quarantine.

Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions – now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!!

Matthews also shared her symptoms and how they’ve affected her:

Day 1: sore throat, fatigue, headache…. Day2: mild fever (100.3) horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough, no appetite…. Day 3: no fever, minor body aches, lungs got much worse (resulting in deep, dry cough) shortness of breath, major fatigue, no appetite…. Day 4: symptoms finally seemed to become more mild, however lungs remained heavy and short of breath. Also randomly lost my sense of smell and taste. still no appetite…. Day 5, 6, 7: everything has remained more or less the same. feeling more like myself, still experiencing shortness of breath, loss of appetite, fatigue and no taste/smell but overall, doing okay.

Matthews isn’t the first celebrity to get hit with the coronavirus, of course. Luther star Idris Elba also announced yesterday that he tested positive for the virus, as did Game of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju. Last week, meanwhile, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they both became infected while Hanks was preparing for a role in Australia, and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko said she’d been diagnosed after being sick for about a week.

It seems the coronavirus is here to stay for the time being, too. As of this writing, nearly 190,000 cases and 7,500 deaths have been reported globally. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and most countries have responded with extensive travel bans and disaster relief. There have been 4,800 cases and 93 deaths in the United States alone, prompting President Trump to put heavy restrictions on travel to European countries.

The virus has impacted the film industry as well, a blow that is expected to result in more than $20 billion in losses. As theaters like AMC close around the country, more and more films are seeing substantial delays to their release dates, such as Fast and Furious 9‘s year-long postponement.

Frozen 2, meanwhile, received an early release on Disney+ this past weekend as the Mouse House makes further attempts to convince families to stay in and ride out the outbreak.