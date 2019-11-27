Frozen 2 Star Not Ruling Out Elsa Getting A Girlfriend In Frozen 3

A couple of months ago, we received an exclusive scoop from our inside sources telling us that Elsa would finally be getting a girlfriend in Frozen 3. Fans have been rooting for this for a long time and now, it seems like it’s going to happen in the not-so-distant future.

Ever since the character first burst onto the scene with her LGBTQ+ anthem “Let It Go,” people have been anticipating the moment when she would become the first openly gay princess in Disney’s history. Unfortunately, though, Elsa remained single throughout Frozen 2, but we’ve been told that she’ll begin dating Honeymaren at some point in the third installment. And while Idina Menzel (the voice of the ice princess) hasn’t confirmed any of these reports as of yet, she isn’t dismissing them, either.

In a recent interview with Refinery29, the actress hinted that the character’s sexuality might be explored in the next sequel. When asked about Elsa’s potential romance, she had this to say:

“I’m not trying to avoid your question, but what’s important to realise is that it’s not about romantic love — she’s never been about that. In these films, the most powerful thing is that she’s always trying to find and build the love inside for herself. She doesn’t need a man to complete her in any way, and that focus isn’t there… Maybe one day in another incarnation or another sequel, who knows. But I think it’s important for our audiences to realise that this is someone that’s an independent thinker, who’s about trying to figure out who she is and how she can use her power to change the world and love where she comes from. That’s who she is and what she’s about.”

While this suggests that maybe Elsa will get a girlfriend in the third movie, it also lays the groundwork for the princess potentially being single forever. We’re okay with either option, honestly. It would be fantastic to finally get some LGBTQ+ representation from Disney via one of their most popular characters, but it also sends a great message if she remains independent her entire life.

Then again, Menzel can say all of these things until she’s blue in the face. What really matters at the end of the day is what the screenwriters want to do. She may have some insight to where the franchise is headed next, but it’s also possible that none of the cast really knows what lies ahead for their characters. Or if they do, they just can’t spoil anything right now.

Tell us, though, would you like to see Elsa get a girlfriend in Frozen 3, or would you prefer that she stays single for the entirety of the series? Sound off in the comments section below.