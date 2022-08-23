Frustrated Marvel fanatics rue the plot threads that got dropped and ignored

One of the major selling points of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intricate threads woven through the various movies and TV shows, with throwaway references and background Easter Eggs often being paid off years later, adding even more rewatch value to the shared superhero saga.

That being said, there are still plenty of noticeable storylines, plot points, and elements of character development that have been hinted at, acknowledged, or even partially explored that ended up being completely abandoned as the MCU continued its unstoppable evolution and expansion, leaving plenty of fans feeling frustrated.

With that in mind, Redditors have been casting their minds back through the Marvel catalogue to name the jettisoned storylines that were simply swept under the rug, leaving them with more questions than answers in the aftermath.

One of the top-voted comments mentions Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan, who was teased as being next in line to terrorize Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as Scorpion, only to never be seen or heard from again. Similarly, Advanced Idea Mechanics made a big splash in Iron Man 3, and it looked as though it could be on the way to becoming the MCU’s next evil conglomerate, but that was dropped, too.

The cliffhanger at the end of Luke Cage‘s second and final season still stings for a lot of people, while Tim Blake Nelson’s leader has become an increasingly prominent part of the MCU discourse after the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and She-Hulk opened the door to The Incredible Hulk becoming a major talking point for the first time in forever, so there may be hope yet.