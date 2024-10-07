Full list of all ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ characters with pictures

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is one of the most beloved Christmas television specials ever. The 52-minute stop-motion movie, premiered on NBC on Dec. 6, 1964 and is based on the 1949 Johnny Marks song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which was in turn based on the 1939 poem of the same name by Robert L. May, Marks’ brother-in-law.
It tells the classic tale of the eponymous young reindeer ostracized for his bright red nose. However, when Christmas is at risk due to a torrential snowstorm, Rudolph and his nose save the day by guiding Santa Claus and the other reindeer through it.
Here are all of its brilliant main characters.
Rudolph
The titular Rudolph was voiced by the late Canadian actress Billie Mae Richards.
Santa Claus
He goes by many names — Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Old Saint Nick, and more — and the big guy was voiced by the little-known actor Stan Francis in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Sam the Snowman
Sam the Snowman, who reappeared in Elf 39 years later, was voiced by the late great singer, musician, and actor Burl Ives.
Hermey
The late Canadian character actor Paul Soles, known for voicing Spider-Man in the 1960s animated show, voiced Hermey the elf.
Yukon Cornelius
The late Canadian actor Larry Man voiced Yukon Cornelius, a prospector who has spent his life searching for silver and gold.
Clarice
Clarice, a doe, was voiced by little-known actress Janis Orenstein.
Donner
Donner is Santa’s lead reindeer and Rudolph’s father, voiced by the late Canadian actor Paul Kligman.
Mrs. Donner
Mrs. Donner is Donner’s wife and Rudolph’s mother, voiced by the late American actress Corinne Conley.
Fireball
The young buck reindeer Fireball was voiced by the late Canadian actor Alfie Scoop.
Coach Comet
The aforementioned Paul Kligman also voiced the reindeer Coach Comet.
Clarice’s Father
Clarice’s father was voiced by the late Canadian actor, producer, and writer Bernard Cowan.
Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster
Bumble, also known as the Abominable Snow Monster, was also voiced by Bernard Cowan.
Mrs. Claus
Santa’s wife, Mrs. Claus, was voiced by the late Canadian actress Peg Dixon. Dixon is best known for voicing several female characters alongside Paul Soles in Spider-Man.
Head Elf
The Head Elf, the foreman of Santa’s elves, was voiced by the now-retired Canadian radio personality and actor Carl Banas.
Hank
Known as the Tall Elf, Hank didn’t get a name or a speaking part until the movie’s 2001 sequel.
King Moonracer
King Moonracer is a lion with wings and the leader of the misfit toys in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. He’s voiced by the above-mentioned Stan Francis.
Charlie-in-the-Box
The Alfie Scoop also voiced Charlie-in-the-Box, a misfit Jack-in-the-Box toy.
Dolly
Dolly, also known as Dolly for Sue, is a misfit doll character voiced by the aforementioned Corinne Conley.
The Spotted Elephant
The Spotted Elephant is another misfit toy — a cute plush voiced by Bernard Cowan.
Train with Square Wheels
Carl Banas also voiced the Train with Square Wheels, another misfit toy.
Airplane
Another misfit toy, Airplane, was a non-speaking character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Scooter
This non-speaking misfit toy, Scooter, is also known by the longer name A Scooter for Jimmy.
Water Pistol
Another character voiced by Carl Banas, the Water Pistol, is a misfit toy also known as the Water Pistol That Shoots Jelly.
Bird
Bird, also known as the Bird That Swims and the Bird Who Cannot Fly, is a non-speaking misfit toy character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Cowboy
The Cowboy, known as Cowboy Riding an Ostrich, is another non-speaking misfit toy character in the movie.
Boat
The boat is the last of the non-speaking misfit toy characters. It’s also known as the Boat That Can’t Stay Afloat.
Hopefully, you can now impress your family and friends this holiday season when you settle down to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Published: Oct 7, 2024 05:43 am