Full list of all ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ characters with pictures

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is one of the most beloved Christmas television specials ever. The 52-minute stop-motion movie, premiered on NBC on Dec. 6, 1964 and is based on the 1949 Johnny Marks song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which was in turn based on the 1939 poem of the same name by Robert L. May, Marks’ brother-in-law.

Recommended Videos

It tells the classic tale of the eponymous young reindeer ostracized for his bright red nose. However, when Christmas is at risk due to a torrential snowstorm, Rudolph and his nose save the day by guiding Santa Claus and the other reindeer through it.

Here are all of its brilliant main characters.

Rudolph

Image via NBC

The titular Rudolph was voiced by the late Canadian actress Billie Mae Richards.

Santa Claus

Image via NBC

He goes by many names — Santa Claus, Father Christmas, Old Saint Nick, and more — and the big guy was voiced by the little-known actor Stan Francis in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Sam the Snowman

Image via NBC

Sam the Snowman, who reappeared in Elf 39 years later, was voiced by the late great singer, musician, and actor Burl Ives.

Hermey

Image via NBC

The late Canadian character actor Paul Soles, known for voicing Spider-Man in the 1960s animated show, voiced Hermey the elf.

Yukon Cornelius

Image via NBC

The late Canadian actor Larry Man voiced Yukon Cornelius, a prospector who has spent his life searching for silver and gold.

Clarice

Image via NBC

Clarice, a doe, was voiced by little-known actress Janis Orenstein.

Donner

Image via NBC

Donner is Santa’s lead reindeer and Rudolph’s father, voiced by the late Canadian actor Paul Kligman.

Mrs. Donner

Image via NBC

Mrs. Donner is Donner’s wife and Rudolph’s mother, voiced by the late American actress Corinne Conley.

Fireball

Image via NBC

The young buck reindeer Fireball was voiced by the late Canadian actor Alfie Scoop.

Coach Comet

Image via NBC

The aforementioned Paul Kligman also voiced the reindeer Coach Comet.

Clarice’s Father

Image via NBC

Clarice’s father was voiced by the late Canadian actor, producer, and writer Bernard Cowan.

Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster

Image via NBC

Bumble, also known as the Abominable Snow Monster, was also voiced by Bernard Cowan.

Mrs. Claus

Image via NBC

Santa’s wife, Mrs. Claus, was voiced by the late Canadian actress Peg Dixon. Dixon is best known for voicing several female characters alongside Paul Soles in Spider-Man.

Head Elf

Image via NBC

The Head Elf, the foreman of Santa’s elves, was voiced by the now-retired Canadian radio personality and actor Carl Banas.

Hank

Image via NBC

Known as the Tall Elf, Hank didn’t get a name or a speaking part until the movie’s 2001 sequel.

King Moonracer

Image via NBC

King Moonracer is a lion with wings and the leader of the misfit toys in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. He’s voiced by the above-mentioned Stan Francis.

Charlie-in-the-Box

Image via NBC

The Alfie Scoop also voiced Charlie-in-the-Box, a misfit Jack-in-the-Box toy.

Dolly

Image via NBC

Dolly, also known as Dolly for Sue, is a misfit doll character voiced by the aforementioned Corinne Conley.

The Spotted Elephant

Image via NBC

The Spotted Elephant is another misfit toy — a cute plush voiced by Bernard Cowan.

Train with Square Wheels

Image via NBC

Carl Banas also voiced the Train with Square Wheels, another misfit toy.

Airplane

Image via NBC

Another misfit toy, Airplane, was a non-speaking character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Scooter

Image via NBC

This non-speaking misfit toy, Scooter, is also known by the longer name A Scooter for Jimmy.

Water Pistol

Image via NBC

Another character voiced by Carl Banas, the Water Pistol, is a misfit toy also known as the Water Pistol That Shoots Jelly.

Bird

Image via NBC

Bird, also known as the Bird That Swims and the Bird Who Cannot Fly, is a non-speaking misfit toy character in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Cowboy

Image via NBC

The Cowboy, known as Cowboy Riding an Ostrich, is another non-speaking misfit toy character in the movie.

Boat

Image via NBC

The boat is the last of the non-speaking misfit toy characters. It’s also known as the Boat That Can’t Stay Afloat.

Hopefully, you can now impress your family and friends this holiday season when you settle down to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy