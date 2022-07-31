Furious Sylvester Stallone absolutely incinerates ‘Creed’ spinoff ‘Drago’

The recent announcement of Creed spinoff Drago didn’t come as much of a surprise when any profitable IP is going to be mined until the well runs dry, and while some fans of the expanded Rocky franchise rolled their eyes at the news, none of them are as furious as creator Sylvester Stallone.

The action icon has been diplomatic when it comes to his absence from Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut Creed III, but he wasn’t in the mood for mincing his words when it came to addressing Drago. Of course, Sly was sure to point out that he holds nothing against his longtime friend and regular collaborator Dolph Lundgren, but his caption on an Instagram post speaking out on Drago is positively bristling with fury and unbridled rage.

“Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC USELESS VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David , are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me … I APOLOGIZE to the FANS , I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I have nothing but respect for my true friend , Dolph Lundgren.”

Stallone has been voicing his issues with veteran producer Irwin Winkler recently, but the verbiage indicates that Drago has stoked the flames of discontent to the hottest they’ve ever been. He’s got a point, though, when MGM continues creating new content based on a property Stallone created by himself almost half a century ago when he was a broke and struggling unknown, but the unfortunate thing is that there doesn’t seem to be much he can do about it.