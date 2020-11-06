Back To The Future Fans Celebrate Anniversary Of Doc Brown Inventing Time Travel

November 5th is a historical day, but probably not for the reasons you’re thinking of. On this day in 1955, genius inventor Dr. Emmet Brown discovered the secret to time travel and changed the world forever. Or at least, he changed the world of sci-fi fans and 80s movie lovers forever. Yes, today is Back to the Future Day!

In the 1985 classic, Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown sets the date for his very first trip in his time-traveling DeLorean for November 5th, 1955, as it was such an important moment in his life. When Libyan terrorists storm his testing site, though, he’s apparently killed and Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) takes off in his place. Arriving on November 5th 30 years (now 65 years) before, Marty has to convince the younger Doc to help him get the DeLorean up and running again.

Today is pretty much the most significant date in the Back to the Future universe, then, so fans have been celebrating it on social media. What with everything else happening in the world right now, you might have missed all the reactions going around, but here are just a few of the tweets honoring the occasion.

Happy Back to the Future Day!! pic.twitter.com/F7nmXNpp4e — John von Wolzogen (@vwjohn) November 5, 2020

Great Scott! What artwork!

November 5th, 65 years ago, Marty Mcfly landed in Hill Valley 1955 and ran into his own parents…starting off the adventure that is Back to the Future!! pic.twitter.com/7fBJC9TamY — We're Sending You Back to the Future! (@DutchesOnMyTown) November 5, 2020

Yes, yes, we do.

65 years ago today (November 5th), Doc Brown stood on his toilet to hang a clock. He slipped, hit his head, & invented time travel…….. dont you just love Back to the Future 😂 — Kevin Anderson (@KevinAn75306802) November 5, 2020

It’s not all about V for Vendetta, you know.

When most think 5th of November they think “V for Vendetta,” but 80s kids know better

Cc @BacktotheFuture pic.twitter.com/whGpLfxIKa — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) November 5, 2020

What the last guy said but, you know, ruder.

Screw V for Vendetta. Back to the Future did it first! pic.twitter.com/08WN3RLXPp — Justin Proper 🌈 (@TheJustinProper) November 5, 2020

Today is the day.

Today is a day that will forever be recognized by fans of “Back to the Future” as the day Marty McFly arrived in the past in Doc Brown’s DeLorean from October 26, 1985. Which is your favorite “Back to the Future” movie? #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/Wke6OK640j — Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) (@RevMortgFunding) November 5, 2020

Remember, remember!

There’s literally nothing else to do.

Today is 65 year anniversary of #FluxCapacitor Invention Day. So, what else can we do but watch Back to the Future? #BTTF — ftsov (@ftsov) November 5, 2020

Back to the Future is pretty unique in Hollywood for being a beloved franchise that’s never been rebooted or relaunched. That’s because director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale have always done everything in their power to make sure another sequel or remake doesn’t get off the ground. Nevertheless, fans have still cooked up deepfakes of Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. starring in a new version. But why do we even need a reboot when we’re still talking about the original all these years later?