Future Fast & Furious Movies Will Reportedly Explore Dom’s Parents

If the onslaught of memes mocking Dominic Toretto’s love of family hadn’t made things clear enough, the Fast & Furious franchise’s overarching theme has found itself drawn increasingly close to the heart and minds of millions of fans around the world, with the ninth installment veering closer and closer to self-parody by having Tyrese’s Roman Pearce essentially wink at the audience multiple times.

We’ve already met John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, the mysterious third sibling that had never been seen, heard of or mentioned once over the course of 20 years before reappearing on the scene as a master thief, expert assassin and precision driver with an elaborate backstory that dominates a chunk of F9‘s screentime to boot, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that we could be diving even deeper into the clan’s origins in the future.

According to the tipster, future Fast & Furious movies will explore Dom’s parentage, and while there isn’t much in the way of further information made available, it feels completely unnecessary. After all, there are only two entries left in the mainline Fast Saga to go, and the focus should be on bringing things to the most spectacular conclusion possible instead of focusing on how Dom and Jakob turned out so differently despite their obvious shared love of protein.

In fact, that was already kind of explained by the casting of jacked Mayans M.C. star J.D. Pardo as Jack Toretto, and even then his death was established as both the reason Dom and Jakob grew apart, and the ultimate reason why they reconnected once the truth had come to light. Diesel has hinted already that Mama Toretto is definitely on his mind when it comes to crafting the stories for Fast & Furious 10 and 11, but we’ll just have to wait and see if the final missing piece of the family puzzle is restored across the epic finale.