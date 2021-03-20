Future Terminator Projects Will Reportedly Explore Skynet More

The only Terminator project officially in the works is the Netflix anime series being spearheaded by The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin, but you can guarantee it won’t be too long until the sci-fi franchise eventually rears its cinematic head again.

Something as trivial as repeated failure isn’t going to stop the cybernetic saga from returning to the big screen, even though Dark Fate bombed spectacularly after losing over $100 million, despite scoring the best reviews the series had seen since James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

That marked the third failed reboot in the space of a decade after Salvation and Genisys were both unable to ignite the trilogies that had been promised during the buildup, and at this stage, the best option is probably to either quietly retire the property, or tear it down and rebuild it from the ground up with a clean slate.

Where things will go from here remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that future Terminator projects will delve deeper into the machinations behind Skynet, although the tipster doesn’t offer anything to further expand on his information. Of course, Richtman has also claimed that a number of various Terminator projects are in development, none of which have yet to materialize, but it would be fair to say that Skynet largely remains a mystery in the overarching mythology.

The outfit responsible for wiping out most of humanity have factored heavily into every installment, but Skynet have often been reduced to either a faceless corporation or a name used in passing to tie the various plot threads together. It doesn’t sound like the most exciting idea, but rights holders Skydance are fast running out of ways to keep Terminator relevant, so they’ll no doubt be exploring every imaginable avenue.