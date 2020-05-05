Gal Gadot Reportedly Wants A Same Sex Relationship In Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman was something of an outlier during the early years of the DCEU, in that it managed to over-perform at the box office and receive widespread critical acclaim in the process, something that Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice were never afforded. The sequel may have recently been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but it still seems poised to join Aquaman in the franchise’s elite billion-dollar club.

The recent creative shift in the DCEU looks to have given Jenkins and star Gal Gadot much more input this time around as well, with the grim visual aesthetic of the first installment having been abandoned completely in favor of fully embracing the neon and nostalgia of the decade, something the fans appear to be fully on board with.

Jenkins has already admitted that she knows what direction Wonder Woman 3 will be headed in, and while details are still scarce on what the threequel will bring us, we’ve now heard that Gadot’s keen to take a big step forward for representation in superhero movies by wanting to explore Diana Prince’s bisexuality, something that’s often been a part of the character’s comic book history. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC, the same ones who told us Extraction is getting a sequel and Diana will have her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, both of which were correct.

From what we understand, Warner Bros. are said to be somewhat resistant to the idea, which isn’t surprising given that it could potentially prevent the film from getting a Chinese release, and would also face backlash from the same Karens that are aghast at Marvel’s The Eternals featuring a same-sex couple. Which could have a knock-on effect at the box office, too.

Of course, the Wonder Woman franchise is already banned in several parts of the world due to Gadot’s two years of mandatory military service in the Israeli Defense Forces, so Warner Bros. might be unwilling to rock the boat further by featuring any sort of controversial content in one of their most lucrative properties. But Gadot is certainly pushing for it and it’ll be interesting to see what the studio ultimately decides to do.