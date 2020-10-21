Gal Gadot Reportedly In Talks To Return To Fast & Furious

At long last, the Fast & Furious franchise appears intent on adding more women to their usually male-centric movies. As a result, one of the most popular female characters from the series’ history might be returning from the grave for an upcoming appearance. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Gal Gadot is currently in talks to return to the part that put her on the map.

It’s unclear in which film she’d return in – be it one of the mainline entries or a spinoff – but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Israeli liaison known as Gisele Bashar may rise from the dead. It seems that she’s now having conversations to reprise the role though and hopefully, we’ll learn more soon.

Of course, we learned a few weeks back that Dwayne Johnson has lobbied to get her into Hobbs & Shaw 2, though the result of his efforts is currently unclear. Either way, it seems like Gadot will appear in the franchise once more for the first time since her character’s death in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6.

New Fast And Furious 9 Images Trigger A Family Feud 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It would be nice for things to all come full circle, given how her performance in these films launched her into international stardom and thus helped her land a career-defining role in Warner Bros. blockbuster hit Wonder Woman. How the writers will explain away her death remains to be seen, but we’re excited to see them try. After all, the “why” doesn’t really matter. We’re willing to accept any outlandish explanation in order to see her back onscreen with the gang.

Now it’s time for us to hear from you. Are you excited to see Gal Gadot star in an upcoming Fast & Furious installment or would you rather Gisele Bashar remain deceased? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!