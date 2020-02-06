Gal Gadot May Be Returning To Fast & Furious Franchise In A Big Way

By this point, the Fast & Furious series is pretty familiar with the phenomenon of the comic book death.

Between Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz and Sung Kang’s Han Lue, it’s clear the death doesn’t have to be permanent in this particular cinematic universe. And that’s without even mentioning Idris Elba’s Brixton Lore, who was apparently shot several times by Shaw at some point in the past, only to return in last year’s Hobbs & Shaw.

Now, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us about Han’s return to the franchise months ago and that John Cena would be playing Dom’s brother in Fast & Furious 9 – that Universal wants to bring back yet another character from beyond the grave: Gal Gadot’s Gisele, who, if you’ll recall, met her end back in Fast & Furious 6. And she might return in a big way, too.

From what we understand, the studio is hoping to have Gadot star not only in Fast & Furious 10 but also have her in the all-female spinoff movie that’s being planned. Nothing is 110% set in stone just yet, as clearly the actress has a busy schedule, but the hope is certainly to have her back in the franchise at some point, which would definitely please the fans.

Looking closer to home though, and Fast & Furious 9 is racing down the road to theaters and is expected to arrive on May 22nd. Following that, we’ll get the tenth – and presumably final – installment in the series, and we recently learned that splitting the franchise’s curtain call into two parts is a real possibility at this point.

But tell us, would you like to see Gal Gadot return? Or are you tried of seemingly dead characters coming back? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below.