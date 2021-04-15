Gal Gadot Reportedly In Talks For A Fast & Furious Return

Gal Gadot made her feature film debut in the fourth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, and it would be an understatement to say that it served as the springboard to much bigger and better things. The actress’ Gisele may have been killed off in the third act of number six, but she’s since cemented herself as one of the most popular and highest-paid stars in the industry.

The 35 year-old can now command a paycheck of $20 million and above, which is roughly what she’s pocketed from superhero pic Wonder Woman 1984, Netflix action blockbuster Red Notice and the streaming service’s in-development espionage thriller Heart of Stone, while she’s also set to appear in delayed mystery sequel Death on the Nile next year and reunite with Patty Jenkins for a new version of Cleopatra.

However, it’s now being reported that Gadot is in talks to return to the series that brought her to mainstream attention in the first place, although there’s not much been made available in terms of additional information. Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard similar claims, and when she was asked about it point blank, the Justice League star admitted that it wasn’t on her to-do list.

That being said, The Fast Saga is set to draw to a close after the tenth and eleventh installments, which you’d imagine are going to be something of a greatest hits collection for the franchise, with anybody and everybody to have played a major role expected to be involved somehow. Gisele may be dead in the main Fast & Furious timeline, but there’s no reason why she couldn’t appear in a flashback, or even become the third member of the family after Letty and Han to have survived their apparent demise.