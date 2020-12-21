Gal Gadot Addresses Possible Fast & Furious Return

Gal Gadot made her feature film debut in the fourth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, and over the last decade, she’s gone on to become one of the most famous female stars in Hollywood, not to mention one of the highest-paid. In fact, the DCEU’s Wonder Woman snagged a $10 million bonus when Warner Bros. decided to send the sequel to HBO Max on the same day it hits theaters, something that hasn’t gone down well with the rest of the studio’s contracted talent.

The 35 year-old also recently signed another eight-figure deal to headline espionage blockbuster Heart of Stone, which is being designed to launch a brand new spy franchise along the lines of James Bond and Mission: Impossible, while she’s set to reunite with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to retell the story of Cleopatra.

With mystery sequel Death on the Nile, Netflix action epic Red Notice and the Snyder Cut of Justice League all locked in for release next year, Gadot’s star continues to rise even higher, but there’s also been plenty of speculation linking her with a return to where it all began. After all, while Gisele may have been killed off in the sixth Fast and Furious, the series has never been particularly beholden to things like logic and common sense.

Justin Lin will soon bring The Fast Saga to a two-part conclusion, and almost everyone to have appeared in a previous outing has been rumored for a role in the final film, but in a recent interview, Gadot admitted that she’s unsure if she’ll ever be seen in the franchise again.

“Oh wow, I don’t know. I have no idea. Right now it’s not on my to-do list.”

Of course, she’s already busy enough as it is over the next couple of years, but you can never rule anything out in Hollywood, especially when Fast and Furious is guaranteed to go out in style with the biggest bang yet.