Game Of Thrones Star Reportedly Eyed To Play X-Men Villain In MCU

We previously heard that Marvel Studios is looking to introduce Vulcan as one of the main villains in the X-Men reboot, and now it seems that they’re eyeing a Game of Thrones actor for the role.

Now that the Mouse of House owns the rights to the X-Men, they’ll soon become a part of the MCU. In fact, Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios are already making plans to slowly introduce them into their interconnected narrative. With almost a dozen films, though, the X-Men franchise is already an established fictional universe, which means that their counterparts in the MCU will have to come from a place of anonymity. Granted, Fox has misjudged the series on several occasions and even dropped the ball on more, but who could Marvel be teeing up for their take on the mutants?

Well, we’re sure that a lot of the usual suspects will return for the MCU’s version of the property, but the studio will no doubt be keen to introduce some more unexpected characters as well, like Gabriel Summers’ Vulcan. In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Extraction is getting a sequel and Ryan Reynolds had a secret cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, both of which were correct – Marvel is already looking at actors to bring the villain to life and one name they’ve got their eye on is Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon.

We know Rheon as the charismatic and sadistic Ramsay Snow, the illegitimate son of Roose Bolton, the former Warden of the North. The actor has obviously proven that he’s capable of playing a villainous being then, not to mention that he’s already had experience playing a Marvel character in Inhumans.

Meanwhile, we’ve also heard reports about the studio’s line-up of heroes for the X-Men reboot, and as you’d expect, they include some familiar names along with other characters that haven’t had the opportunity to find their way to live-action. But tell us, what do you think about Vulcan serving as one of the villains? As usual, let us know down below.