George Lucas Reportedly Thinks Star Wars Is A Mess Right Now

Imagination, inventiveness and humor – three things you probably won’t find a lot of in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

At least, that’s according to the various reviews housed over on Rotten Tomatoes, with the movie’s current score on the website standing at a measly 52%. In case you haven’t been keeping track, that makes it the worst-reviewed Star Wars film in the entire saga. Even The Phantom Menace managed to score a 53% rating. Ouch!

To date, there are 471 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes for The Rise of Skywalker, and with the movie also now being pulled from tons of theaters, it seems its time in the spotlight has come to an end and that rating is going to stick. At least, for a long while. Meaning that Disney’s Sequel Trilogy has ended on a rather underwhelming note, and one person who isn’t happy about it is George Lucas.

Indeed, Lucas has expressed his unhappiness with the direction of the series in recent years and according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said the Mouse House was doing a Bambi live-action remake months before it was announced, and that [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in Rise well before it hit theaters – George thinks Disney has made a complete mess of Star Wars. In fact, he’s said to be so upset over what they’ve done with it that he’s even willing to return and help get things back on track.

Of course, whether that will happen or not remains to be seen. But it doesn’t surprise us at all to hear that he’s not a fan of what the House of Mouse has done to Star Wars and at this point, it wouldn’t be too crazy to think that he’s planning some sort of return to help put this most beloved of sci-fi franchises back to where it was before Disney took control.