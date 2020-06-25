Watch: Gerard Butler Tries To Cancel The Apocalypse In Greenland Trailer

Gerard Butler has done it all at this point. He’s saved Aaron Eckhart’s President of the United States on more than one occasion thanks to Olympus Has Fallen and its sequel, London Has Fallen, battled Persians in 300 and even faced off against a storm straight out of the Old Testament in Geostorm. And for his next effort, the actor will once more find himself in familiar territory, as he’s set to feature in a disaster thriller titled Greenland.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, it sees a family fighting for survival as a planet-killing comet heads towards Earth. Also starring Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, Hope Davis, Andrew Bachelor and Joshua Mikel, it’s hardly the most original premise for a movie, but you can get a new look at it thanks to the trailer up above, which sees Butler doing what he does best as he tries to cancel the apocalypse, so to speak.

For more, here’s the official plot summary:

“John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.”

As you can see from the trailer above, Greenland looks fairly generic as far as disaster thrillers go, but these are the types of films that Butler excels in and though this appears to be the same kind of role we’ve seen him in countless times before, he never fails to entertain. Even if he’s let down by a weak script.

That being said, the aforementioned Geostorm was so bad that not even the actor’s strong screen presence could save it, so let’s hope Butler has a little more luck with Greenland when it hits theaters later this year, on August 14th. That is, assuming it doesn’t get delayed due to a real life disaster aka the Coronavirus.