Gerard Butler And Morena Baccarin Returning For Greenland Sequel

As you may’ve noticed, there’ve been a ton celebratory statements being put out by the big studios and streaming services over the last little while showing off the success that some of their most notable releases have enjoyed after being added to their respective platforms. But let’s not forget that there’s been one other title that’s quietly been a massive hit during the COVID-19 era, and it’s now getting a sequel.

We’re talking about Gerard Butler‘s disaster thriller Greenland, which is one the most successful films of the last fifteen or so months ever since the pandemic first took hold. It landed in theaters back in the summer of 2020 when the vast majority of the world was in full lockdown but still managed to turn a profit thanks to it earning more than $52 million on a $35 million budget.

Not only that, but it’s been an absolute monster ever since hitting VOD in December, before joining the Prime Video lineup and staying in the upper echelons of the Top 10 most-watched list for weeks. In short, Greenland is a huge success on all counts and now Deadline brings word that a sequel is in development, with stars Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin returning.

Titled Greenland: Migration, the movie will also bring back director Ric Roman Waugh and writer Chris Sparling. So, the core creative team will all be on board, meaning the follow-up should match the quality of its predecessor. At least we hope.

As far as plot details go, Deadline notes that it’ll focus on the Garrity family as they “leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.” There’s no word on a release date just yet, but it’ll begin shooting in 2022 and may even be with us later that year.

Further details remain thin on the ground for now, but obviously, this is hugely exciting news. Though not a perfect movie, Greenland was a great ride and one of Gerard Butler’s better efforts. And with any luck, the continuation will deliver another thrilling adventure for fans.