Gerard Butler’s New Movie Is Finding Lots Of Love On Streaming

Mid budget action titans Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo squaring off for the first time in an R-rated thriller from Smokin’ Aces director Joe Carnahan sounds like catnip for fans of the genre, but that couldn’t stop Copshop from bombing at the box office.

Despite a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 81% and an audience rating of 76%, Copshop could only open in sixth place in its opening weekend, and the movie’s total haul sits at just a shade over $6 million. The good news is that the cops and criminals caper is finding the audience it deserves on VOD having been available since Friday, where it’s finally finding some love.

As per FlixPatrol, Copshop is currently the ninth most popular movie on Amazon, continuing Butler’s track record for seeing his output play well on streaming. Greenland dominated the most-watched charts for weeks when it landed last summer, as did Grillo’s Boss Level, so you put the two together in their element and a long-lasting life on VOD was virtually guaranteed.

Copshop finds both leads playing steadfastly against type, with Butler as a villainous hitman and Grillo playing the weaselly conman, and while subverting the expectations of their respective fanbases is one of the movie’s strongest suits, it’s relative newcomer Alexis Louder who arguably steals the show.