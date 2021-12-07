‘Get Out’ named as best screenplay of the 21st Century

Jordan Peele’s Get Out exploded out of nowhere in February 2017 to instantly announce the arrival of a brand new and completely singular cinematic talent, with the movie becoming a critical, commercial and cultural phenomenon.

As well as earning $255 million at the box office on a budget of under $5 million, the socially conscious psychological horror racked up an impressive 98% Rotten Tomatoes score and landed four Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya.

The only Oscar it won was for Best Original Screenplay, and the Writers Guild of America have now deemed Get Out as the best script of the 21st Century so far after the organization polled its members. The Top 10 is rounded out by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Social Network, Parasite, No Country for Old Men, Moonlight, There Will Be Blood, Inglorious Basterds, Almost Famous and Memento, so Peele’s debut beat out some seriously esteemed competition.

While trying to decide on which script can be definitively named as the single greatest piece of work to come out of the industry in the last 21 years is a close to impossible task, the rankings do show that a huge number of genres have come under consideration, but it’s yet another feather in the cap for Peele and Get Out.