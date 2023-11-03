‘Get this footage to whoever is making James Bond’: The director of the year’s biggest movie has high hopes for the star of its worst TV show

With the producers having recently confirmed that work hasn’t even started on the next iteration of cinema’s most famous secret agent, we’re a long way away from discovering the identity of the next James Bond.

However, the director of 2023’s biggest box office sensation knows exactly who they’d want to see throw on the tux and sink a shaken-not-stirred martini, and it’s definitely a name worth considering. Speaking to Variety, Greta Gerwig reflected on the moment Kingsley Ben-Adir‘s version of Ken addressed the gathered throng at the end of the movie, and how easily he took her direction of “ascend the throne.”

“Everybody’s jaws dropped. I was like, get this footage to whoever is making James Bond immediately.”

The 36 year-old Englishman certainly has the profile, looks, charm, and acting ability to pull off a convincing 007, even if his brushes with effects-heavy extravaganzas have hardly been anything to write home about, and that’s underselling it drastically.

As well as playing a supporting role in one of the biggest box office bombs ever made in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, he also had the misfortune of playing the antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Secret Invasion.

Sure, he was one of the best things about it until the finale decided ugly CGI was a better use of his talents than what had been a gripping performance, but that doesn’t cover up the fact the finale’s seven percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes makes it one of – if not the – worst episodes of television to hit screens in 2023.