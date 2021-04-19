Ghost Rider’s MCU Destination Reportedly Depends On Blade

Marvel Studios reacquired the rights to Ghost Rider from Sony in 2013, but there hasn’t appeared to be much of a vested interest on Kevin Feige’s part in introducing the Spirit of Vengeance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s continuity. The Robbie Reyes version played a key role in the fourth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and was set to get his own Hulu spinoff, but once Feige ascended to the role of the company’s Chief Creative Officer and folded Marvel Television as a separate entity, any plans were canceled.

That hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds, though, that say Ghost Rider could eventually be on his way to the MCU, with Keanu Reeves regularly finding himself named as the frontrunner. It’s surely only a matter of time before the beloved action star heads over to the world’s biggest franchise given that there’s almost constant dialogue between the two parties, and he’d certainly be a solid fit for Johnny Blaze.

In any case, tipster Mikey Sutton is now reporting that the future of Ghost Rider depends on Blade. Mahershala Ali’s reboot of the Daywalker has a writer in place and should be zeroing in on a director, and it’s tentatively penciled in to start production before the end of the year. As per Sutton, if the PG-13 Blade is a massive success at the box office, then Johnny Blaze will ride back into theaters.

If it isn’t, then Hulu and Disney Plus are both being discussed as potential destinations. In short, Sutton’s information is that Ghost Rider is either going to be a movie or a TV show that’s heading to one of cinemas, Hulu or Disney Plus, which doesn’t really clear anything up in the slightest if we’re honest.