‘Ghostbusters’ fans celebrate the franchise’s biggest news day ever
National Ghostbusters Day was observed just yesterday, and the celebrations came out swinging hard; fans of the storied franchise were treated to news about three brand-new Ghostbusters projects, which include a sequel film to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, an animated Ghostbusters series, and a separate, animated film set in the Ghostbusters universe.
The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, codenamed “Firehouse,” will be set in Manhattan, and will be written by Afterlife writers Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, the latter of which also directed the aforementioned Afterlife.
The animated Ghostbusters series is being developed by Netflix, and also has Kenan and Reitman attached as executive producers.
And as for the animated film, it’s set to be the biggest wildcard of three new projects; with a creative team consisting of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania director Jennifer Kluska and How I Met Your Mother writer Brenda Hsueh.
Needless to say, 2022’s National Ghostbusters Day will likely go down in history as one of the most hype-inducing National Ghostbusters Days ever, especially given the raving response on Twitter from Ghostbusters fans about all this news.
One user summed up the day perfectly, referring to the wealth of news as a feast.
Another made a special nod to Afterlife‘s sequel film while making a fun play on a classic Ghostbusters line.
Furthermore, it seems project Firehouse is getting most of the love in general.
Beyond film and television, it was also announced that Dark Horse Comics (The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher) acquired the rights to publish a comic series set in the Ghostbusters canon.