‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ parents guide: Is it suitable for kids?

The Ghostbusters franchise is giving a spooky welcome to the spring 2024 season with the return of the veteran Ghostbusters in their fifth adventure. Though listed as a supernatural comedy, is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire too scary for kids?

It’s been quite a while since we saw some jaw-dropping horror flicks, especially after last year’s critical hits like M3GAN and Evil Dead Rise. The new year came sooner than anticipated and we’ve all missed last year’s signature spookiness all through this winter. Though we got some brilliant watches like the much-awaited Dune: Part Two and our fluffy but dangerous Kung Fu Panda‘s fourth cinematic adventure, we’re yet to see what’s in store for horror fans this year.

While not exactly the kind of scary horror fans would anticipate, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will bring the supernatural to the screens. The film brought to us by the veteran duo Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, is being marketed as a supernatural comedy, just like its 2021 prequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. But before you make a family outing plan, here’s a quick review of whether you should leave your kids out of the theaters with this one.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire age rating

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire essentially falls on the comedy, fantasy, and adventure genre, revolving around a paranormal threat and ghostbusting activities. The film is Rated PG-13 by the MPAA, due to suggestive allusions, language, and supernatural action/violence. This means that children above the age of 13 can comfortably watch the movie with adult supervision. However, parents may want to use discretion based on their child’s sensitivity to tense or action-packed scenes.

Given that the plot revolves around dealing with an evil force, parents should expect action sequences. However, there are less physical fights and more use of gadgets. The movie also features humorous and clever banter in harmony with the serious and terrifying situations to counterbalance the menacing overtones. There are also a few humorous nods to adult themes and light adult language scattered throughout, but nothing too disturbing.

Light fright is a hallmark of the Ghostbusters franchise, and Frozen Empire continues this tradition. As the final verdict, the film contains content that may be inappropriate for pre-teenagers. So, if your child is above the age of 13, you can buy that ticket for them.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire release date and plot

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is releasing in the US theaters on Mar. 22, 2024. According to the official plot synopsis by Sony Pictures, the Spengler family will leave Summerville in the upcoming movie and go back to where it all started—the iconic New York City firehouse.

To take ghost-busting to the next level, they’ll join the original Ghostbusters in their ultra-secret research facility! But we need a twist to move the story forward, no? In this case, the unearthing of an antiquated relic will unleash an evil force, necessitating the cooperation of both the modern and classic Ghostbusters to prevent a second Ice Age.