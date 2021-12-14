Ever since being fired from her role on The Mandalorian, Gina Carano has not been able to stop making waves on social media by talking about some of the very things that originally got her axed from the show. She said that Australia is committing “crimes against humanity” for its vaccine requirements and has had her Tweets marked with misinformation warnings.

Now she’s taking it a step further. In a recent Twitter post, Carano recommended a widely disparaged book as a “must-read” to all of her fans. That book is The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense) by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While the book was number one on Amazon for quite some time, experts note that many of the “facts” presented in the book are simply conspiracy theories. As respected German news outlet Neue Zürcher Zeitung put it:

“Kennedy claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is unnecessary and so risky that there have already been numerous deaths as a result. In doing so, he uses statistics and calculations that have already been refuted by fact checkers and scientists.”

With Kennedy banned from Instagram for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” it comes as no surprise that his book might contain similar material. However, Carano has previously shared many anti-vax memes with her followers, so this seems to be a bigger step in a similar direction.

Carano’s divisive views likely shoehorned her into a future as only an actress in similarly controversial media. Currently, she will star in the controversial Hunter Biden biopic My Son Hunter.