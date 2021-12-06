Former Mandalorian star and current right-wing media figure Gina Carano continues to use her platform to disparage vaccines and what she sees as persecution against people who oppose them as cases of the new Covid variant are on the rise.

Carano took to Twitter after Avi Yemini, purveyor of Rebel News (an organization that tells “the other side of the story”) shared a piece about how unvaccinated people in Queensland will be denied treatment.

“This isn’t about your health… this is crimes against humanity,” the actress who regularly dismisses the advice of actual doctors who are qualified to make statements about your health said.

Queensland Health said that the move was backed by health authorities and would not be changed, noting why it is especially crucial to make sure patients are vaccinated prior to receiving organ transplants.

“A recipient is highly immunosuppressed post-transplant, which is why it’s incredibly important for the person to be vaccinated prior to transplant. Queensland Health prioritizes safety before, during, and after a transplant,” said a spokesman for Queensland Health.

Crimes against humanity are categorized as “specific crimes committed in the context of a large-scale attack targeting civilians, regardless of their nationality. These crimes include murder, torture, sexual violence, enslavement, persecution, enforced disappearance, etc.” according to TRIAL International.

This isn’t the first time Carano has shared this type of sentiment, and it probably won’t be the last. She was famously fired from The Mandalorian after she claimed that having right-leaning political views was like being a Jewish person under Nazi rule.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” she said.

The backlash was swift and she was immediately fired from the show.

Other highlights include when she compared COVID-19 to HIV and shared a cartoon by American-Australian artist Ronald Cobb about the disease.

While Carano won’t be appearing in any Disney productions soon, she’s parlayed her stances into movie parts that share her political leanings. She recently wrapped a movie for right-wing news organization The Daily Wire called Terror on the Prairie.

That movie is about a “pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm on the plains of Montana.”

She’s also going to appear in the movie My Son Hunter about United States president Joe Biden’s son.

“Expose the Biden Family Corruption!” the tagline on the movie’s website says.

“She is a world-weary secret service agent present at most of the Biden family’s dodgy dealings,” filmmaker Phelim McAleer told the Daily Mail. “She provides a voice of truth and Sardonic comedy over the absurd dealings of the Biden family and various Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian oligarchs.”