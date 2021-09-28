Gina Carano Still Thinks Mask-Wearing Is Tyranny

After being fired by Disney, Gina Carano has seemingly settled into her new role as a right-wing conspiracist. She’s posted memes on Twitter saying that getting COVID-19 vaccination means losing your freedom, spread a lot of pro-virus takes, and is now saying that enforcing mask regulations is “tyrannical rule”.

She posted this in response to an unsourced video from anti-mask commentator Rita Panahi. She bills it as showing a Melbourne man being arrested for no reason other than that he wasn’t wearing a face mask. We have no context for what was happening before the video begins, but Carano has jumped on it and demanded that they #FreeAustralia:

If they can arrest you for not wearing a mask & walking outside without permission, they can make up any reason to arrest you.



How do these police officers live with implementing tyrannical rule over the people they have vowed to protect.

They know it’s wrong.#FreeAustralia https://t.co/AlyONK9I8p — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 27, 2021

Even her self-described fans sounded a note of warning about sounding off on this:

Gina. I am a big fan. No context to the video. There have been violent protests recently in Aust. I think the balance there is as good as it gets (health vs freedom) until they get their vacc rates up. — Dan (@idrinktang) September 27, 2021

Context: there's been violent protests in Melbourne. Protesters occupied, desecrated, and disgraced the Shrine of Remembrance. Meanwhile in NSW, Gladys says lockdown permanent for unvaccinated, army on the street, hospitals overrun, and the mainstream media turns a blind eye. — Kentiar (@Kentiar1) September 27, 2021

They are preventing the spread of Covid in their country. If this was implemented here at the beginning, we wouldn't have 600,000 people dead from Covid and hospitals wouldn't be turning people away. It has nothing to do with tyranny. — I am like a copy machine. Same sh!t, different day (@MaryCMarr1) September 27, 2021

This is Antivax propaganda. It's a very CONVENIENT video that only shows the right 2 minutes. You don't send 7 cops just for 1 guy without a mask. He probably did something WAY worst before, but of course we don't get to see it. It doesnt suit your AGENDA! — Matheus Froes (@TheMatheusFroes) September 27, 2021

I guess it’s understandable why Carano fights so hard for “freedom”. After all, she sacrificed her acting career and millions of dollars for the freedom to post dumb stuff on the internet.

Since her firing, the former The Mandalorian star has announced plans to make a “Star Wars-like” movie with Ben Shapiro designed to fight “leftist causes”, though there’s no sign of this actually happening. Carano’s history of unquestionably repeating pro-virus/antivax propaganda may be a step too far even for Shapiro, who at least tries to maintain an aura of logical respectability and said “get the vaccine, dopes” in a tweet praising its efficacy.

So where next for Gina Carano? She appears to be well on her way to being sucked into the QAnon whirlpool and losing her mind completely.