New Gods Movie Will Reportedly Feature A Different Darkseid

The recent announcement that the Snyder Cut of Justice League was finally happening may have finally given fans their wish after two and a half years of relentless online campaigning, but it could also serve to further muddy the waters of the DCEU’s timeline in the future, especially if the success of Snyder’s original vision leads to Warner Bros. deciding to revive their interest in either a Man of Steel sequel or even Justice League Part 2 as they initially intended.

With Darkseid officially confirmed to appear in the Snyder Cut, many have been wondering if that would have any impact on Ava DuVernay’s New Gods, which is currently slated to feature Darkseid as the main villain. The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker has been attached to the comic book adaptation since March 2018, but like many projects announced by DC and Warner Bros. over the past few years, there’s been very little forward movement made since.

The New Gods have been referenced briefly in the DCEU before in both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and while it’s never been confirmed whether DuVernay’s movie will be part of official canon or not, we’ve now heard that it looks to be the latter. According to our sources – the same ones who told us both Green Lantern and Justice League Dark shows are coming to HBO Max well before they were officially revealed – New Gods is currently set to exist outwith the franchise’s established continuity. The reason for this is that DuVernay reportedly doesn’t care much for Zack Snyder’s plans or vision for Darkseid and she doesn’t want the Snyder Cut to have any sort of impact on her own in-development movie.

Apparently, the current plan is for New Gods to exist separately from the timeline seen in either cut of Justice League with a different version of Darkseid and to stand apart as its own thing. As confusing as that sounds, it appears as though the Snyder Cut is starting to have an impact on the DCEU’s upcoming slate already, in what could be just the first of many alterations made to the franchise’s future output.