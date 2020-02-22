Godzilla Vs. Kong Reportedly Has A Callback To The Toho Original

The Monsterverse is set to have two of its biggest stars go head-to-head in what promises to be an epic showdown that fans will never forget. After bringing down several top contenders for the title of King of the Monsters, the blue fire-breathing Kaiju will defend his throne in Godzilla Vs. Kong and now, we’re hearing that the film will pay homage to the classic Toho movie where the two collided in the past.

Audiences everywhere have been eager to see King Kong take on Godzilla for the title of greatest Kaiju ever to walk the Earth, and we hope they’re ready to rumble because the fight they’ve been waiting for comes this fall to the Monsterverse. Not only that, but it appears that there’s a moment during their battle that pays tribute to the fight they had back in the 1962 film King Kong vs. Godzilla.

In that movie, there’s a moment when King Kong attempts to shove a tree down Godzilla’s throat. According to Godzilla-Movie, a source from a pre-screening of Godzilla vs. Kong claims that the homage comes when Kong picks up a tree and throws it at Godzilla’s face.

King Kong Throws A Punch In Leaked Godzilla Vs. Kong Footage 1 of 3

There’s a chance that this might not make the final cut, of course, but whatever does happen during their battle, it’s safe to say the entire ordeal will be quite the spectacle. After all, it’s winner takes all in the fourth film in the shared universe of giant beasts, and that doesn’t just include the two contenders.

Godzilla: King of Monsters was far from a bad movie, but its poor reception and less than stellar box office have placed a lot of pressure on the upcoming Adam Wingard-directed motion picture. If it isn’t a hit, it could mean the end of the Monsterverse, which would be pretty disappointing given all the potential this cinematic universe has. Poor test screenings, substantial reshoots, and delays have plagued the production so far, but that shouldn’t stop fans from placing their bets, because it all goes down when Godzilla Vs. Kong hits theaters on November 20th, 2020.