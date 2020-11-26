Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Freaking Out Over The Movie Skipping Theaters

Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong has faced a rocky road to the big screen, and that would be putting it lightly. The latest installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse initially kicked off shooting a full two years ago and wrapped in April 2019, before a disastrous early test screening set alarm bells ringing at the studio. The director then embarked on an extensive set of reshoots that were rumored to have greatly improved the quality of the final product, but since then, the epic face-off between two of cinema’s most iconic monsters has remained in stasis.

Godzilla vs. Kong was scheduled to hit theaters in March of this year, before being pushed back eight months to November. It was then delayed even further until May 2021, and now it appears as though it might not even arrive on the big screen at all. The latest reports indicate that the clash of the Titans is destined to head straight to streaming, with Netflix said to have offered Legendary $200 million to secure the project.

The latest development didn’t go down too well with Warner Bros., though, who hold the theatrical distribution rights to the MonsterVerse, and the outfit have apparently blocked the move in favor of putting together a deal to send Godzilla vs. Kong to HBO Max instead. Either way, it appears that the blockbuster will be the latest major title to skip cinemas altogether, and you can check out some of the reactions to the news below.

I’m up for a lot of movies moving to streaming but moving GODZILLA VS KONG to streaming is a HUGE mistake. — 🔪🇬🇧Chris Martin🇬🇧🔪 (@Chris_Martin_95) November 26, 2020

I was QRTing an article about Godzilla vs Kong coming to streaming, which is absolutely the move BTW. It's the only movie I'd pay more than a theater ticket to stream. — Eric Schuster 🌱 (@ericjschuster) November 26, 2020

It would be real funny if Godzilla vs. Kong dropped on streaming before even a single trailer for it did. — TyrantisTerror (@tyrantisterror) November 26, 2020

No i want to see Godzilla vs kong on the big screen not on a streaming site. https://t.co/85je4Fwa8f pic.twitter.com/bzJ4BV5v1t — Lachlanowers (@lachlanowers1) November 26, 2020

Kong: Skull Island netted over $375 million. Pushing Godzilla vs Kong to streaming (Netflix or HBO Max) for anything less than $275m is a tacit admission that they expect the movie to fail. Good for Netflix in Asia. Legendary is a car wreck. https://t.co/5CSgxWAb9e — David “57 Days” Poland (@DavidPoland) November 26, 2020

I really enjoyed the #GodZilla and #kingkong movies that came out, but I didn't get a chance to see Part 2 of Godzilla. Now that GodZilla vs. Kong is going streaming, I may have to play catchup pic.twitter.com/l730msKogc — duniyadnd (@duniyadnd) November 26, 2020

If Godzilla vs Kong comes out on streaming I'll live stream a reaction cam of me watching it — Darkmoon (@Darkmoon_1999) November 26, 2020

Godzilla vs. Kong going to streaming has kind of felt inevitable. Especially since WW84 is coming out on HBOMax. I'd gladly watch it first on streaming and again on the big screen but like most folks I'd prefer the movie theater for this one — Andrennguirus (@Andrenn) November 26, 2020

godzilla v kong going to streaming is cool but is not good for theaters lmao — rice (@BigHefty_) November 26, 2020

Give me Godzilla v King Kong on streaming services — 𝕾𝖙𝖊𝖊𝖟𝖚𝖘 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙 (@LordDi666) November 26, 2020

Godzilla vs Kong going to streaming…good. They deserve it. See you in hell Monsterverse. — Alyssa Marylee Heflin (@SlayerofCis) November 26, 2020

Considering how I hated King of the Monsters, I hope Kong v. Godzilla is buried deep within the streaming sphere. Ol' milquetoast ass Godzilla films (I liked Skull Island, tho). — Stephon (@Film_Wanderer) November 26, 2020

I can't believe my joy is ruined. I was hyped for Godzilla vs. Kong then it is RUINED by the impatient grown men calling out for putting it on garbage streaming services.

Hear me out: I NEVER pay Netflix, Disney plus and any streaming service. — Mandalorian Starkiller 🇲🇾🇭🇰🇹🇼🇯🇵🏳♂️ (@SithDerrick2000) November 26, 2020

The slow death of cinema by a thousand streams: Kong v Godzilla latest blockbuster to potentially be released on streaming services https://t.co/9oWJ2oDio6 — Oli Mould (@olimould) November 26, 2020

"Godzilla vs Kong" would be a better experience on a cinema screen than viewed via streaming on TV or (god forbid) a phone. I understand the need for streaming during a pandemic but when your previous film had nothing to offer but spectacle, what's left when you take that away? — Reece Allingham (@ReeceAllingham) November 26, 2020

After Godzilla: King of the Monsters disappointed at the box office when it earned just over $385 million, a far cry from the previous two installments that had both raked in over half a billion dollars each, there were already concerns about the long term viability of the MonsterVerse. And while sending Godzilla vs. Kong straight to streaming guarantees one huge lump sum of revenue, it also gives off the impression that the studio has admitted defeat.