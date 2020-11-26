Home / movies

Godzilla Vs. Kong Fans Freaking Out Over The Movie Skipping Theaters

Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong has faced a rocky road to the big screen, and that would be putting it lightly. The latest installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse initially kicked off shooting a full two years ago and wrapped in April 2019, before a disastrous early test screening set alarm bells ringing at the studio. The director then embarked on an extensive set of reshoots that were rumored to have greatly improved the quality of the final product, but since then, the epic face-off between two of cinema’s most iconic monsters has remained in stasis.

Godzilla vs. Kong was scheduled to hit theaters in March of this year, before being pushed back eight months to November. It was then delayed even further until May 2021, and now it appears as though it might not even arrive on the big screen at all. The latest reports indicate that the clash of the Titans is destined to head straight to streaming, with Netflix said to have offered Legendary $200 million to secure the project.

The latest development didn’t go down too well with Warner Bros., though, who hold the theatrical distribution rights to the MonsterVerse, and the outfit have apparently blocked the move in favor of putting together a deal to send Godzilla vs. Kong to HBO Max instead. Either way, it appears that the blockbuster will be the latest major title to skip cinemas altogether, and you can check out some of the reactions to the news below.

After Godzilla: King of the Monsters disappointed at the box office when it earned just over $385 million, a far cry from the previous two installments that had both raked in over half a billion dollars each, there were already concerns about the long term viability of the MonsterVerse. And while sending Godzilla vs. Kong straight to streaming guarantees one huge lump sum of revenue, it also gives off the impression that the studio has admitted defeat.

