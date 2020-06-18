First Godzilla Vs. Kong Footage Arriving Next Month

It hasn’t exactly been an easy road to the big screen for Godzilla vs. Kong, which was recently delayed yet again and given its fifth release date, with the latest installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse now slated to arrive in May 2021. The project has been under increased pressure since the very start after Godzilla: King of the Monsters disappointed both critically and commercially, leaving director Adam Wingard with the future of the entire franchise in his hands.

Admittedly, the movie looks to be in much better shape following the extensive reshoots that were ordered by the studio after a disastrous early test screening, with some even claiming that the new and improved Godzilla vs. Kong is the best entry in the series yet. The epic clash of the titans was just a few months away from landing in theaters before being shoved back yet again, so you’d imagine that the majority of post-production work is already completed, but at least this latest setback gives Wingard and his team some extra time to fine-tune what could be the MonsterVerse’s defining blockbuster.

A trailer was widely expect to be released over the summer before the Coronavirus pandemic hit and wreaked havoc on the industry, but with Warner Bros. keen to test the waters over people’s willingness to head back to the theater, the first official footage from Godzilla vs. Kong is now set to be attached to next month’s re-release of Inception on July 17th.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is being positioned as the marquee release that will hopefully send audiences back to cinemas in their droves, and as a test run, the director’s Inception is making a limited return to the big screen first. To try and sweeten the deal, the studio are hoping that the first glimpse of Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as trailers for Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune, can convince people that the theatrical experience is well and truly back following a lengthy absence. But we’ll have to wait and see if that’ll be enough to get them to return.