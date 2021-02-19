Godzilla Vs. Kong Merch Teases Several New Monsters

Now that the movie is just five and a half weeks away from release, it feels like a lifetime ago that our only source of information surrounding Godzilla vs. Kong was the steady stream of leaks coming from the official tie-in merchandise. At that point, we’d take anything we could get after the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse found itself being repeatedly shuffled around the release calendar, but it’s all plain sailing from here on out.

Based on the sheer volume of eyeballs drawn to the first trailer, there are an awful lot of people out there desperate to see what director Adam Wingard has in store. The various promos and TV spots have promised exactly the titanic showdown that everyone’s been expecting, but outside of the two titular kaiju and a brief glimpse of some other Skull Island residents, we’re still not sure which additional Titans will be showing up.

While Godzilla vs. Kong is being sold and marketed entirely of the back of the legendary central duo, the synopses have teased all-out war between the Titans, meaning that more than a few monsters are set to appear. And just like things used to be this time last year, a newly released image of an upcoming toy line may have revealed some fresh Titans, which you can check out below.

Of course, the CGI creatures will be much more terrifying on the big screen than they look as toys, but the idea of a giant bird named Hellhawk certainly fits the remit of Godzilla vs. Kong going for broke when it comes to fantastical monsters based on the animal kingdom, and it’ll be fun to discover how much the merch wound up spoiling ahead of time when the movie arrives next month.